Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 40,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$63.93 million and a P/E ratio of 46.00.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Titan Mining Announces Dividend

Titan Mining Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

(Get Rating)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.