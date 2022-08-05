Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 40,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$63.93 million and a P/E ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Dividend Announcement

About Titan Mining

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

