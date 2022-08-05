Tiger King Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tiger King has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00626015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin.

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

