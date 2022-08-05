Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Reaches Market Cap of $286,824.36

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $286,824.36 and $190,955.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.