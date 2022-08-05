Thorstarter 24-Hour Volume Tops $28,880.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $28,880.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00625515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015754 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00036370 BTC.
Thorstarter Coin Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
