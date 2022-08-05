TheStreet Upgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE FUN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,030. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 295,613 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.