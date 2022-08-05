TheStreet Upgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to C

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASRT. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Assertio Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Insider Activity
In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
