TheStreet Upgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to C

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASRT. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Assertio Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

