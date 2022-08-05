TheStreet Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to C

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,217. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $628.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,264,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after purchasing an additional 72,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.