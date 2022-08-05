Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.93-$22.93 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.15 billion-$43.15 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $587.92. 19,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $661.08.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,994 shares of company stock worth $23,135,570. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

