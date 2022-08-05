Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,994 shares of company stock valued at $23,135,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $587.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,714. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.79. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

