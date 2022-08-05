The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $5.97 on Friday, reaching $237.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,072. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

