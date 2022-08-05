The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€223.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($262.89) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($239.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($239.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €188.00 ($193.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €159.40 ($164.33) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($227.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €180.48 and a 200 day moving average of €190.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

