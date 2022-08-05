The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Price Target to $2.00

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

