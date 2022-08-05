The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Price Target to $2.00

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Articles

