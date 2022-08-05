The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €40.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($49.48) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Zalando Trading Up 13.1 %

ZAL traded up €3.62 ($3.73) on Thursday, hitting €31.26 ($32.23). 2,606,705 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.63 and its 200 day moving average is €42.43. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($51.40).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

