The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €34.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($35.05) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.61) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of UTDI traded up €0.35 ($0.36) on Friday, hitting €25.88 ($26.68). 318,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.26. United Internet has a 1 year low of €24.76 ($25.53) and a 1 year high of €37.67 ($38.84).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

