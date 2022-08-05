The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
The GEO Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 6,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $853.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
