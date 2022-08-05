The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,073. The company has a market capitalization of $850.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

