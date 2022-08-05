The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 1,068,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,073. The firm has a market cap of $850.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

