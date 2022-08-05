The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Lowered to $95.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday.
The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.4 %
The Ensign Group stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,459 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.