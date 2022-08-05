The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Lowered to $95.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,459 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.