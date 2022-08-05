The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.0% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $50,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 744,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,804,000 after acquiring an additional 69,602 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 72,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

