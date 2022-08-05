The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 744,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,602 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $62,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

