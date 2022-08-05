The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $41.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.09.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,095,455 shares of company stock worth $80,952,972. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

