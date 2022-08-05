The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CAO Sells $177,819.30 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.0 %

CG stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

