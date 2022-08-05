The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 56.9% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $4.69 on Friday, hitting $374.42. 1,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $697.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $318.00 to $258.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

