TFI International (TSE:TFII) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$141.41.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFII opened at C$133.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$93.63 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The firm has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.