TFI International (TSE:TFII) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$141.41.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at C$133.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$93.63 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The firm has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TFI International Company Profile

In related news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. In other TFI International news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total transaction of C$3,674,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,630,159.99. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

