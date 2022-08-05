Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 2,275 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

