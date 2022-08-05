Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 2,275 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
