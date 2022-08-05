Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 269,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,167,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 589,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

