Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.52

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 361733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

