Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,285,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Insider Activity

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $43.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $882.71. 1,072,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $741.57 and a 200 day moving average of $843.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $921.98 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.