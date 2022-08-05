TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Mark Lochtenberg Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) insider Mark Lochtenberg purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$480,000.00 ($338,028.17).
TerraCom Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.08, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
TerraCom Company Profile
