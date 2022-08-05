Terracoin Price Tops $0.0168 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $386,005.24 and approximately $29.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,651.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00595161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00265790 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00016171 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

