Terracoin Price Tops $0.0168 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $386,005.24 and approximately $29.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,651.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00595161 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00265790 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004964 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00016171 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
Terracoin Profile
Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.
Terracoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
