Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,462. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,914,000 after purchasing an additional 155,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.