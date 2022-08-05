Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

