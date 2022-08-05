Tenret Co LLC Invests $377,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. 64,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,880. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.