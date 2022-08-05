Tenret Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tenret Co LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,912. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

