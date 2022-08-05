Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $7.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

BIRD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allbirds from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Allbirds Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BIRD opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $32.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

