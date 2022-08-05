Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $15.99. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 11,663 shares trading hands.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 80.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

