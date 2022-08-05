Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE TDS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 2,941,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after buying an additional 4,322,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

