Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

TNK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 428,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 151.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on TNK. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

