Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS.
TNK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 428,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 151.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $23.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
