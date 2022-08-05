Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,602 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,673 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 131,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 123,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.