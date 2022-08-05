Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $386,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Trading Up 2.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.85.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.56. 11,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,591. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.48. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 407.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

