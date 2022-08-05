Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. 115,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,387. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

