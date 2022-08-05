Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.82. 23,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,782. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.54.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

