Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. 14,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.04 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

