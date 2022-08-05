Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.68. 9,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.