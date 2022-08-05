Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,654 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 90.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KMI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 152,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,630,062. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

