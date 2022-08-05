Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.53. 24,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,924. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

