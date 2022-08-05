TD Securities Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$56.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.85.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,915. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

