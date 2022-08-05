TD Securities Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$56.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.85.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,915. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
