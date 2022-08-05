Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.28. 71,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

