Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $544.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,326. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $241.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

